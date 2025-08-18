Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.01.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.05. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

