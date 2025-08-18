AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Alliance Global Partners

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
AFC Gamma Price Performance
NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $4.05 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About AFC Gamma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Gamma
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.