AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Alliance Global Partners

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $4.05 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

