Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Ageas Trading Up 0.3%

AGESY stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ageas has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39.

Ageas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.5908 per share. This is a boost from Ageas’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 405.0%.

About Ageas

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

