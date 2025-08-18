Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Agilon Health worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Agilon Health by 1,271.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGL. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilon Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of AGL opened at $1.11 on Monday. Agilon Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $460.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Agilon Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

