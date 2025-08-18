AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Down 43.9% in July

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,900 shares, adropof43.9% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCM opened at $25.14 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.5595 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

