Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,100 shares, agrowthof117.6% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agri Bank China Stock Down 2.0%

ACGBY opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.08. Agri Bank China has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Get Agri Bank China alerts:

Agri Bank China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. This is an increase from Agri Bank China’s previous dividend of $0.31. Agri Bank China’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agri Bank China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agri Bank China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.