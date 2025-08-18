AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 88,700 shares, adropof44.2% from the July 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AGRI opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $102.60.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

