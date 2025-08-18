AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in July

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 210,200 shares, agrowthof144.4% from the July 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AIA Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AIA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AIA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

