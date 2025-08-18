AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in July

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 210,200 shares, agrowthof144.4% from the July 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AIA Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of AIA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AIA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.
About AIA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AIA
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.