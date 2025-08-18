Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,500 shares, adropof51.5% from the July 15th total of 56,700 shares. Currently,1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRT opened at $2.25 on Monday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.81.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.33) by $4.70.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

