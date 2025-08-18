Albany International Corporation $AIN Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Albany International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

NYSE AIN opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

