Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Alector alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alector

Alector Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.86. Alector has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 142.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alector by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alector by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alector during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.