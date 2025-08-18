Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 468.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

