Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,000 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.
ALFVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Alfa Laval will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
