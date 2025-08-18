Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Allurion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALUR

Allurion Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE ALUR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.45. Allurion Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.25% of Allurion Technologies worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Allurion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.