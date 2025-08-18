Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 8.4%

AMR opened at $146.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $255.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $1,942,727.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,478.32. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $335,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at $701,162. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

