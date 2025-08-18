ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ALT5 Sigma Stock Down 17.6%

Shares of ALTS opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ALT5 Sigma has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of ALT5 Sigma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in ALT5 Sigma by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALT5 Sigma in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ALT5 Sigma by 27.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALT5 Sigma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALT5 Sigma Company Profile

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

