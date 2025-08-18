AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (up from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,998,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 982,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,540,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 222,375 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.