Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMTM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

AMTM opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Amentum has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Securities LLC raised its position in Amentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amentum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,131 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Amentum by 10,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,319 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Amentum by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amentum by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,117,000 after purchasing an additional 501,898 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

