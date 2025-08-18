American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $681.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 477,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 664,922 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.