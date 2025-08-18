American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Financial Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,071,000 after buying an additional 2,012,027 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $131.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFG

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.