American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

American Resources Trading Down 16.2%

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.89. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Resources by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in American Resources by 271.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Resources by 86,418.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 122,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

