American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
American Resources Trading Down 16.2%
Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.89. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
