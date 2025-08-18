Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
NYSE AP opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.