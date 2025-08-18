Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

NYSE AP opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 59.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.