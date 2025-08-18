Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,200 shares, adecreaseof51.3% from the July 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0041 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 53.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

