Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galiano Gold FY2025 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

TSE GAU opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.61, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galiano Gold

About Galiano Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 52,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$107,282.65. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.