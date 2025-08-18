Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galiano Gold FY2025 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
TSE GAU opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.61, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$2.83.
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
