Analysts Set American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Target Price at $311.05

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $305.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.22 and its 200 day moving average is $289.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 12.7% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 292 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.