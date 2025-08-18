Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $37.38

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.3750.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.0%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $39.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.