Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $17.78

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.7778.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

DEI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.26. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 345.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,668 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,798,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,052.8% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 666,398 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,268,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,108,000 after buying an additional 514,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

