Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $91.63

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.6316.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $70.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 393.80 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

