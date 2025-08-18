Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $3.88

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, May 16th.

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.90 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $634.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

