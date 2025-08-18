Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) PT at $143.36

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.3636.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 138.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $190,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 218.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,249,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,983,000 after purchasing an additional 856,873 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $71,856,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Clorox by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,699,000 after acquiring an additional 589,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

