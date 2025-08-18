Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$59.81

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on X

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group Increases Dividend

Shares of X opened at C$56.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The firm has a market cap of C$15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$41.50 and a 1-year high of C$57.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.