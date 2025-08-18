Analysts Set Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Target Price at $20.38

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3750.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRVI shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $915.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 3,283,684 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,325 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,487,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 19,064.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

