Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $20.38

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3750.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Viant Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 8,960 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $117,196.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 365,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,194.08. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Max O. Valdes sold 5,062 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $70,209.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,429 shares in the company, valued at $366,570.23. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,125 shares of company stock worth $430,048 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Viant Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.50 on Friday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $594.42 million, a PE ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

