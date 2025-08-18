Analyzing Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $2.96 billion 0.65 $187.58 million ($2.85) -51.37 Ferroglobe $1.40 billion 0.56 $23.54 million ($0.57) -7.39

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Ferroglobe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ferroglobe 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus price target of $160.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -1.57% -2.28% -1.54% Ferroglobe -6.99% -2.85% -1.51%

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers. The company also offers silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. In addition, it offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. Further, the company provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Additionally, it operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States; and a charcoal production facility in South Africa, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. The company serves silicone chemical producers; aluminum and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. Ferroglobe PLC was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

