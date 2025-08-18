Analyzing Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) & Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 4.93% 9.01% 3.87% Constellation Brands -4.11% 31.41% 10.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 1 1 0 0 1.50 Constellation Brands 0 10 13 1 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential downside of 25.22%. Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $213.7391, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Compania Cervecerias Unidas.

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Constellation Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion 0.75 $177.04 million $0.85 14.79 Constellation Brands $10.96 billion 2.71 -$81.40 million ($2.39) -70.40

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania Cervecerias Unidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands pays out -170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Constellation Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Compania Cervecerias Unidas on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

