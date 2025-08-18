Analyzing FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. FS Bancorp pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FS Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FS Bancorp and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FS Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $10.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS Bancorp and Heritage Commerce”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $206.39 million 1.48 $35.02 million $4.21 9.53 Heritage Commerce $251.45 million 2.37 $40.53 million $0.63 15.38

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp. FS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 15.88% 11.32% 1.09% Heritage Commerce 15.00% 6.61% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats FS Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier’s checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.