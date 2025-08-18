Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, adropof44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ADRZY stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.87. Andritz has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

