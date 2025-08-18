AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGO

AngioDynamics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $80.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.