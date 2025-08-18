Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Annexon from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Annexon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANNX

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $267.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Annexon has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Annexon by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Annexon by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Annexon by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.