Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Anterix Stock Performance
Shares of ATEX stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Anterix will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
