Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Anterix will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Anterix by 131.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 119.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 21.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Anterix by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

