Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 1.75. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $328,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,736,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,312,641.95. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,613,910 shares of company stock worth $51,423,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Appian by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Appian by 21.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Appian by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Appian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 89.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

