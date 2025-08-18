Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Applied Energetics Trading Down 1.6%

OTCMKTS AERG opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.85. Applied Energetics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 636.33% and a negative return on equity of 571.08%.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

