Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIT. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 6.5%

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $255.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $191.31 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.