Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $255.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.10. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $191.31 and a 12-month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after buying an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $81,722,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,990,000 after acquiring an additional 317,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,365,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

