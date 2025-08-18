Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $209.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.84.

AMAT stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.54. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,920,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,125,265,000 after purchasing an additional 391,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,483,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,936,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

