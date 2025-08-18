Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.84.

Shares of AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,002,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,483,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,396,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

