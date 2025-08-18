Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.84.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

