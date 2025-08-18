Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.84.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.