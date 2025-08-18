Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.84.

AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,387,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 123,911 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

