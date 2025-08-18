Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ares Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 23,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2,116.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

